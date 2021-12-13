100 youths in Bauchi undergo entrepreneurship skills training by NDE

100 unemployed youths in Bauchi State have commenced a five-day entrepreneurship training by the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) in continuation of the government’s skills acquisition programs.

While speaking at the commencement of the training exercise on Monday, the Director-General of NDE, Malam Abubakar Fikpo, said that the training would broaden the minds and horizons of the participants as well as make them employers of labour at the end.

The DG who was represented by the Bauchi state Coordinator of the Directorate, Mr Lawan Yaya, said that the training exercise was designed to expose the participants to entrepreneurial skills as well as introduce them to loan granting agencies.

He also stated that the training is taking place in all the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), stressing that the exercise was a collaboration between the Directorate and Nazee Mursaj Consultant company.

According to him, “We feel that to achieve our mandate, there is a need for us to have an entrepreneurship training that will broaden your mind, open your eyes to see the nitty-gritty of how to access these federal government intervention programmes.”

Abubakar Fikpo added that “There are various loan granting institutions such as the Bank of Agric, Bank of Industry, Nirsal Micro Finance Bank of the CBN that are giving out loans to Nigerians. However, most people don’t get the loans when they apply because they don’t know the nitty-gritty of accessing these loans.”

“You will be introduced to various business ideas as well as various topics that would pave the way for you to actualise your dreams as entrepreneurs by accessing these loan granting agencies and becoming your own boss,” he said.

The NDE boss then explained that the participants were randomly selected across the 20 Local Government Areas of the state urging them to pay utmost attention during lectures and listen attentively to all the resource persons during the training.

One of the beneficiaries, Latifat Mohammed, appreciated the NDE and the federal government for the ‘kind gesture’, adding that she would do everything possible to succeed as an entrepreneur through the training.

During the training, the participants will be put through their trades of choice including mobilisation to start small scale businesses immediately after the training because the main aim is employment generation.

