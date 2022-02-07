Blackmailing me over 2023 baseless, says Emmanuel’s anointed candidate

Worried by torrents of attacks since he was named as the anointed candidate to succeed incumbent Governor Udom Emmanuel in 2023, the Commissioner for Lands and Water Resources, Pastor Umo Eno, has warned his detractors to desist and focus on issues rather than subjecting him to blackmail.

Addressing a forum at the Watbridge Hotel, Uyo, the state capital at the weekend, Eno, who spoke against the backdrop of condemnations trailing his endorsement by the governor, described his selection as “an act of God”, alleging that he became subject of ridicule by those who had indicated interest to run but not favoured by the governor.

According to him, “it does not matter who is chosen as governor, rather what is important is the capacity of the chosen to meet the needs of the people and ensure that development is attracted to the state”.

“Let the forthcoming election be issue-based. It is not about who or what you are but what you can contribute to better the lives of the people. Don’t forget that elections are in phases. You must be nominated and voted for by party delegates before you face the generality of the people for votes. My choice does not foreclose others from contesting. We must be able to tell the people what we want to do differently to better their lives. We must tell them what we have done in the past, and what we hope to do in the future for their own good. The choice is theirs to make,” Umo Eno said.

He noted that “those complaining about his choice by the governor were also looking up to the governor to be the chosen but since it did not go their way, they are now complaining.”

“He wondered why some persons would question the pigment of his skin as an albino, noting that “suddenly my skin colour has become a campaign issue. He urged all other aspirants to get to the field and tell the people what they can do better.”

He said: “Destiny has a way of throwing up things on you. Two years ago, someone told me about contesting to be Governor. I did not take it seriously. But today, reality has set in as God’s grace has found me such that the unqualified as myself was chosen. My choice is an act of God and it simply shows that God can use the weak things of this life to confound the wise. The reason for this is simple; the race is not for the swift, not bread for men of wisdom neither yet favour for men of skill but time and chance happens to them. The Lord will show mercy on who He will. He has shown me mercy. I must appreciate His Excellency the Governor for separating governance from friendship and for preferring me above others.”

He added that his choice is an enormous responsibility, that will ensure more rural development, a robust programme for the Small and Medium Enterprises, skills acquisition, empowerment for the youths and continuity of the lofty programmes of the Udom Emmanuel led administration.

He, therefore, urged the youths “not to be carried away by those who give them peanuts but should go for those who will help them find their feet in life and acquire employable skills that will assist them to make a living.”

“Let us go beyond the days our youths carry placards and wait at Plaza for those who share money. The monies shared there won’t last a day. We must equip our youths from now with the requisite skills to compete intellectually and become job and wealth creators. We must teach our youths how to fish and not depend on others for fish. I started from the streets of Lagos before relocating to Akwa Ibom State. I started my business from the scratch. Today, I employ more than 500 people. That is my story and I challenge our youths to engage in meaningful ventures that will help their families and society grow.”

