Enugu revenue service to hold summit on IGR Tuesday

The Enugu State Internal Revenue Service (ESIRS) will, on Tuesday, hold a one day Summit on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) in Enugu.

The summit, according to the Chairman of ESIRS, Prince Emeka Odo, will bring together top government functionaries and technocrats to formulate and agree on strategies to achieve the Enugu State government’s robust N34billion IGR target as contained in this year’s budget.

Prince Odo, who disclosed that Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State is expected to declare the Summit open, added that those to attend the strategic event include the State Commissioner for Finance and Economic Development; the Commissioner for Budget; the Special Adviser to the Governor on Financial Matters; the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Finance; the Accountant General; the Executive Secretary, the Enugu State Economic Planning Commission; the Chairman of the Enugu State Internal Revenue Service; all Directors in the Service; the Permanent Secretary and Directors of Finance of all the major revenue-generating ministries and parastatals; the Registrar and Bursar of all state government-owned tertiary institutions in the State, among others.

He pointed out that the summit is being organised by ESIRS in collaboration with the Enugu State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

FALSE! Yoruba Not An Official Language In Brazil

Claim: A national newspaper and multiple online platforms claim Brazil has adopted Yoruba as its official language and that the language would be included in primary and secondary schools curriculum.

Verdict: The claim is false. The content of the article published by these online platforms is not new; it has been recirculated several times and has been debunked.

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

On Monday, August 9, 2021, the World Health Organisation (WHO) confirmed the first case of Marburg virus in West Africa in Guinea. This development has sent shivers down the spines of West Africans who are still grappling with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. But before this dreaded disease is greeted by rumours and misinformation, here is what you have to know about the virus.

ESIRS to hold summit on IGR in Enugu Tuesday