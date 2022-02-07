Ahead of looming strike, UNILAG ASUU declares Tuesday work-free for members

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the University of Lagos (UNILAG) branch has declared Tuesday, February 8, as a work-free day for all academic staff of the university.

In view of this, all lecturers across the board are expected to stay away from class and should also not engage in any official meetings, seminars, workshops and so forth from morning time till 3.00 pm, the period which they are expected to mobilise and sensitize themselves, students and members of the public on issues jointly concerning union’s members, particularly the unsolved lingering crisis between the union and the Federal Government over their 2009 Agreement.

The chairman of ASUU, UNILAG branch, Dr Dele Ashiru, who gave this hint in a statement on Monday, said the decision was in line with the directive of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the union at its last meeting asking all its branches nationwide to choose a day this week for such exercise.

He however refuted a media report claiming that UNILAG had observed its own work-free day on Monday, saying the report was not only untrue but misinformed.

He explained that UNILAG – ASUU work-free period would solely be dedicated for the union matters as regards what he termed their impending industrial action over non-implementation by the Federal Government of their renegotiated agreement made since 2009.

He said all lecturers of the university are expected to involve in the exercise and also attend the congress as the issues at stake concern their salary and welfare structures and the general good of public university education in the country.

