Big Brother Naija is back!

Africa’s Most Popular Reality Show, Big Brother Naija, will return for its seventh season this July with a double launch show on Saturday, 23 and Sunday, 24.

Both shows will air from 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family channels and the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

The live shows are back to keep fans entertained, and will last for 72 days.

The headline sponsor for BBNaija season 7 is Pocket by Piggyvest and the associate sponsor is Flutterwave.

BBNaija is staying true to its reputation of having the biggest cash prize for any reality show on the continent.

This season’s winner will take home a grand prize worth 100 million Naira that includes 50 million Naira cash and other exciting prizes.

For the seventh season, the show will witness a return of a few pre-COVID-19 elements including the fan-favourite ‘Ninjas’ and a live studio audience.

Fans can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit. In addition, 30 fans of the show will also win 1 million Naira each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv & GOtv customers.

The show will also retain its voting style from last year. Voting will only be on the Big Brother Naija website, mobile site, and the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps for active customers.





The number of votes each subscriber will have will be determined by their subscription packages, with DStv Premium and GOtv SUPA subscribers receiving the most votes.

