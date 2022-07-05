Nine bandits, three vigilantes killed as residents repel attack on Plateau communities

By Isaac Shobayo, Jos
No fewer than twelve persons were killed in Wase local government area of Plateau State following a clash between bandits terrorising the council and vigilante members in the area.

It would be recalled that bandits terrorising the local government area physically visited ten communities last week and gave the residents a five-day ultimatum to park out of the area or face the consequences. The communities are Sabon Zama, Gindin Dutse, Anguwan Tsohon Soldier, Anguwan Yuhana and Anguwan Mangu.

Nigerian Tribune learnt that while the people were preparing to ward off the threat, the bandits struck on Monday at the Zak community of the local government, leading to a fierce battle between them and vigilantes watching over the area.

An eyewitness told Nigerian Tribune that the bandits armed with sophisticated weapons arrived in the community at about 9:00 am but were engaged by courageous and determined vigilantes on the ground.

He further stated that the clash which lasted for about two hours left 12 people dead including nine bandits.

Another resident of Wase local government, Ibrahim Tanko, said most of the villages in the council have been deserted due to constant threats and frequent attacks by bandits hibernating in the forest between the area and the neighbouring Taraba State.

Tanko enjoined security agencies to be more determined and flush out the bandits using the forest as a launching pad for their nefarious activities.


However, the chairman of the Council, Ado Buba, could not be reached on phone but the Media Officer, Operations Safe Haven (OPSH), Major Ishaku Takwa, in a response to an SMS message sent to him confirmed that “there was an attack on communities in Gajin Bashar yesterday which our troops were called. They repelled the attack but I cannot confirm the casualty figure.”

 

