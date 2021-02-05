Bida Poly: ASUP group urges minister to maintain constitutionality

A group within the Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) in the Federal Polytechnic Bida (ASUP- Bida branch) has enjoined the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu to ignore the call by some ASUP unionists that an acting rector is appointed for the crisis-ridden institution before February 15, 2021.

The group described the call by ASUP-Bida Poly branch as a total disregard to the laws guiding rectors appointments.

It, therefore, asked the minister to ignore the ASUP since the reappointment was done constitutionally.

With the new development, Nigeria Tribune investigation gathered that the crisis between the management of the polytechnic and the leadership of ASUP-Bida branch is far from being over.

A statement signed by the chairman and secretary of the group, Dr Victor Okolobah and Mr Abdulkadir Abdullahi Yahaya respectively, and made available to journalists in Minna picked holes in the move by ASUP leaders, describing it as self-serving and borne out of mischief.

The statement also emphasized that President Muhammadu Buhari acted in accordance with the law when he reappointed the incumbent Rector, Dr Abubakar Abdul Dzukogi for a second term of four years in 2019, stressing that “the reappointment is in line with Section 8 (6)c of the new Polytechnics Act and also in compliance with the extant civil service rules.

“We expect the union to follow the law and respect the decision of constituted authorities. The appointment letter conveying Mr President’s approval emphatically stated that he will serve for another four years and leave office in 2023.

“The minister should just ignore the union because due process was duly followed in reappointing the rector for another term. Now, since the union is already in court over the matter, there is no need pressuring the minister to do anything now. Let parties to the case patiently await the verdict of the court on the said matter,” the statement further reads in part.

The group, however, applauded the current wave of infrastructural development in the polytechnic and called on the union and other stakeholders to give peace a chance.

“We expect ASUP to assist our government and the polytechnic sector, particularly in charting a new course for beneficial research and innovation to take firm roots in these institutions rather than engaging in a wild goose chase,” the statement added.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…