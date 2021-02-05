Court sentences two to death for armed robbery

An Ikeja High Court, Lagos has sentenced two persons, Moshood Ogunshola and Wasiu Lekan, to death for engaging in an armed robbery operation at Ikotun, Alimosho Local Government.

The court ruled that the actions of the convicts: conspiring and robbing one Wasiu Rasaki of his motorcycle at Ile Eja, Ikotun while armed with a machete, contravene the state law.

Delivering judgement in the suit with charge No.ID/359C/13 between Lagos State vs Moshood Ogunshola and Wasiu Lekan, the judge, Justice S. Ogunsanya, added that the two convicts, who were arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery in Lagos, admittance during the trial further necessitated the ruling.

Ogunsanya, in her ruling, stated that the offence of Moshood and Wasiu was punishable under section 261 and 297 of the Criminal Justice Law CH. C.17 Vol. 13 of Lagos State 2015.

“You are hereby sentenced to death on the counts of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery,” Justice Ogunsanya ruled.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Adebayo Haroun, in a statement by Director, Public Affairs Officer, the state Ministry of Justice, Kayode Oyekanmi, on Thursday, urged the court to sentence the defendants accordingly having found them guilty of the charges against them.

The robbers were arrested by the police and arraigned on a two-count charge of conspiracy to commit robbery and armed robbery which contravenes the Criminal Justice Act of Lagos State.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

INEC Lists Five Challenges Ahead Of 2023 Elections

AS politicians step up horse-trading ahead of subsequent elections, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has listed five main areas of likely challenges…

Who Succeeds IGP Mohammed Adamu?

As the February retirement date of the incumbent Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu draws near, there are varying permutations on who steps in as the new police boss. SUNDAY ADEPOJU writes on the suspense over the…

After Two Years, Daddy Freeze Apologises To Bishop Oyedepo

Daddy Freeze whose real name is Ifedayo Olarinde has apologised to Bishop Oyedepo who is the presiding bishop and founder of Living Faith Church aka Winners Chapel…