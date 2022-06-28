Benue guber candidate’s name in our party record ― APC chairman

Benue State chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Austin Agada, on Tuesday denied rumours that the party’s records do not contain the name of the party’s governorship candidate, Rev Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

Recall that some groups had claimed that the records of Vandeikya local government and one other local government were missing from the records of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

But Agada said that contrary to the incessant propaganda raised by the PDP-led government in the state, Alia remains the party’s flagbearer.

The state party chairman revealed that all the membership registers, across the 23 local government areas in the state had been submitted to INEC as a party.

“I say this with depth for confirmation that the 23 membership registration registers of our great party, were submitted to INEC.

“And I want to declare to reaffirm to the hearing of everybody and the Benue people that Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia, remains the candidate of APC in Benue State.

“Only God can change his name as the candidate of our great party, and we believe that God has spoken through the people, and through the party that the candidature of Fr Alia is not just the voice of the people of our party, but the voice of the entire Benue populace.





“For us as a political party, we had given Benue people the assurance that we will do nothing but what the people want. We have done primaries, and the person that emerged is Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

“But I believe that for us to have a common course, and the common course is for us to see a new Benue; it is for us to see a Benue brought back to the track of development, and not the usual side of propaganda.

“The people out there, who are not politicians, have shouted it loud and clear that the man they want for this job now is no other person but Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia. It is our belief that we come together as a political party not to disappoint the people of Benue State,” Agada stressed.