Benue CAN, Ortom condemn Owo killing

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State, on Monday condemned the killing of worshipers at St Francis Catholic Church in the Owo area of Ondo, describing it as barbaric and satanic.

The State Chairman of CAN, Rev Akpen Leva in a statement issued by his media aide, Sam Tyav said that the incessant killings in the country showed that the nation is heading to anarchy.

Leva prayed to God to console the families, the Christian community in Ondo State and the entire Nigeria and called on the security operatives to fish out the attackers of the church and bring them to book to serve as a deterrent to others.

He said, “The attack and killing of about 50 worshipers at St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo, Ondo State and other attacks, abduction and killings in the country these days are a clear demonstration that the country is tilting towards anarchy.

“The continuous killings of Nigerians by whatever guise with only mere political statements from the presidency will no longer be tolerated as Nigerians want actions from their leaders.”

In a similar vein, Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State also condemned in strong terms, the massacre of worshippers at a Catholic Church in Ondo State by men suspected to be Fulani herdsmen.





In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Nathaniel Ikyur noted that Governor in a condolence message to his Ondo state counterpart, Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN said the unprovoked attack and gruesome murder of innocent worshippers of St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo in Ondo State are condemnable by any right-thinking member of the society.

He urged the security operatives to spread their dragnets to all nooks and crannies in order to apprehend the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“This is one incident that the federal government must not allow to be swept under the carpet. This has reached a dangerous level that cannot be taken lightly. That is why all Nigerians must rise up against these murderous Jihadists and ensure that they are fished out and brought to justice to end their menace against Nigeria. Enough is enough.”

“From all indications, this is a systematic plot to instil fear in Nigerians by the terrorists. They have pushed us to the wall and so we must stand up to resist them. We must rise up as a people to end this madness brought against us by these blood thirsty Fulani killers who are gradually usurping our sovereignty. No one can freely go to our legitimate places of businesses, worship centres and even sleeping in our homes.

“How long shall we continue to live in this misery and in fear all the time just because we have a federal government in place that does not feel our pains? This is a challenge to both the government and the governed.”

Ortom however enjoined Nigerians to be security conscious at all times just as he urged them to report any suspicious activities to security operatives.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…Benue CAN, Ortom condemn Owo killing

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…Benue CAN, Ortom condemn Owo killing