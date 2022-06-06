BREAKING: APC NWC divided over Adamu’s announcement of Senate President, Lawan as consensus candidate

By Tribune Online
Ahmed Lawan

There was confusion at the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Secretariat on Monday as news filtered that the National Chairman of the party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has announced Senate President, Ahmad Lawan as the consensus presidential candidate.

Lawan’s disclosure to members of his National Working Committee was on the heels of a meeting between President Muhammadu Buhari and certain governors from the North who restated their weekend resolution on power shift to the South.

A member of the APC NWC who craved not to be named, however, said Senator Adamu’s pronouncement was received with mixed feelings.

“He (Adamu) said that was the decision of President Buhari. He just made a mere announcement but that wasn’t NWC’s decision.”

