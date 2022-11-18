Benin monarch calls for rituals, prescribes items to avert disaster

The Oba of Benin, on Friday called on traditionalists in the Benin Kingdom to immediately perform the traditional ceremony of waving away calamity, known in the local parlance as “Bisusu”.

Oba Ewuare II, who prescribed one of the traditional items to be included in the ritual, also directed that the ceremony must be performed “with immediate effect”.

In a one-paragraph statement endorsed by Chief Stanley O. Obamwonyi, the Esere of Benin Kingdom on behalf of the Omo N’Oba, listed the “head of a deer” as one of the items to be used in the ritual.

The statement reads: “His Royal Majesty Omo N’Oba N’Edo Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II, Obaf Benin, has directed that all chiefs, Enigie, Ikao, Edionwere and all Igie Ohen of various deities in Benin Kingdom, to perform the traditional ceremony of waving away calamity known as “Bisusu”. The head of a deer should be included in the traditional items that are normally used. The ceremony should be carried out with immediate effect”.

Bisusu, is a Benin traditional appeasement ritual, performed to ward off calamity from the kingdom.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Controversy, As CR7 Fights For Family…

IT is World Cup season but the world is busy talking about an ageing superstar and not the competition itself. Across history, no footballer, not even King Pele, has ever had such a grip on the global imagination. His name is Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro…

ICT Contributed About N1.5trn Into FG Coffers In 3 Years ― Pantami

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami disclosed that the Information Communication Technology (ICT) sector generated about N1.5 trillion…

Fernandes grabs brace as Portugal beat Super Eagles 4-0

Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes grabbed a brace for Portugal as the former European champions whipped Nigeria’s Super Eagles 4-0 in an international friendly match on Thursday…

African Ministers At COP27 Unite To Push For Loss, Damage, Climate Finance

As the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) enters its final week, which will see tense negotiations and important decisions being made, African Environment Ministers have established a common position…





Domestic Flights Bounce Back As FAAN Reopens Lagos Airport Runway 18Left

Three months after the closure of the Lagos airport domestic Runway 18 left for the installation of an airfield lighting that will aid night flights for domestic airlines in particular, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria…