Scores defect from APC to PDP in Sokoto community 

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Mallam Saidu Umar, has welcomed into the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scores of supporters of the All Progressive Congress (APC) who recently defected in Mainiyo area of Sokoto North Local Government Area of the state.

Umar received the defectors at an event to inaugurate the Ubandoma/Sagir Mainiyo Old Market Development Association and also launch the empowerment programme initiated by the association in the area under the chairmanship of Sokoto-based businessman, Alhaji Abdulrashid Maccido.

Umar, who is also Mallam Ubandoma Sokoto, assured the defectors that they would be carried along in all the activities of the party, especially now that the campaigns had commenced. He charged them to dedicate more energy towards garnering support and promoting the party and its candidates in the area.

He maintained that only through grassroots mobilization the PDP can uproot the APC and the leadership of Nigeria.

In Sokoto State, Umar said the administration is up and doing in ensuring the electorate enjoy the dividends of democracy. He used the avenue to solicit from the people of the state to avail the party another chance for the sustenance of good governance in the upcoming elections. The Mainiyo area is considered one of the metropolitan strongholds of the APC.

Outlining his agenda on empowerment programmes, the candidate said his administration if elected will provide opportunities for the teeming young and women population in the Sokoto State. He reiterated that empowerment of the youths and women in different fields of endeavors will top the list of his administration’s agenda.

He commended the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Abdulrashid Maccido for empowering men and women in the area and urged other business people in the party to emulate the gesture. About 300 individuals benefited in several categories with motorcycles, sewing machines, bags of rice, and bundles of women rappers.