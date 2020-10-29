Before you buy that car!

Just like renting an apartment or buying expensive gadgets, massive consideration needs to go into the inspection of a vehicle before purchase, especially if it is pre-owned (reads as Nigerian used).

It would be catastrophic to assume that all is well with a car because its exterior is stunning and glossy, or the dealer/seller made an easy promise that the vehicle has no issues.

Owing to the fact that such an inspection can be complicated and overwhelming to an auto motive novice, sometimes first vehicle buyer,the following stages aim to simplify the process for easy understanding:

Test-drive: Taking the vehicle of interest for a simple test drive can help to unveil problems that may not be noticed when visually observing it. You may be able to identify some questionable sounds coming from the engine, tires or A/C system, to mention a few. It is advisable to test-drive the car along routes that mimics your daily route because this will give you a first-hand experience of how the vehicle manages acceleration, speed bumps and even, rough roads.

System checks: Each car system has a number of components which come together as a unit to perform a particular function. Thorough system checks can indicate if any of the components are faulty or if the entire unit requires attention. The battery and charging system must be examined to ensure other aspects of the vehicle are getting adequate current output. The electric system affects all buttons in a car, which control the windows, A/C, fuel tank door, lights, side mirrors and car locks, among others. Ensure that the interior lights and exterior lights (brake lights, indicator lights and head lamps) are performing well. Furthermore, you need to observe the cooling system for the radiator to avoid engine overheating as well as the A/C for proper functioning.

Mechanical checks: This is where things get more technical. At this stage, you need to take a look at the steering linkage to observe how the front wheels behave when the steering is turned in different directions. Additionally, assess the integrity of the suspension components. If you notice that the car leans forward while braking, leans backwards when accelerating or shakes sideways when turning, this should be a major concern informing your final decision. It also helps to review the hoses and belts of the car for rips or leakages of fluids.

Maintenance checks: This group of checks appraises the condition of more external aspects. It is a good idea to examine the treads of the tyres to predict how much wear they have left. Survey all glasses especially the windshield for cracks, no matter how small they may be. Test the wipers across all settings to guarantee that they are moving in the right motion. Observe all fluid levels to see that they are gauged appropriately.

By and large, a complete pre-purchase inspection consists countless checkpoints. This is why it is a wise option to consult an automotive expert to handle the inspection on neutral grounds, before you make that big decision to buy that car you have been eyeing. Though it may be difficult to identify every single problem, this inspection will help you avoid a wide array of serious problems that could cost you a fortune in the future. Remember, when purchasing an automobile, there is always more than meets the eye and if it feels too good to be true, it most often is.

