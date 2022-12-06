BEDC to increase power availability in parts of Benin metropolis

By 'Suyi Ayodele - Benin
The Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), on Tuesday, announced that it was changing customers in Upper Sakponba, Maria Goretti, Saint Saviour, Factory Road and environs from band E to band C Band E customers get seven hours of power supply while Band C customers get 12 hours supply daily.

The BEDC disclosed the improved power supply vide a statement endorsed by Mrs. Evelyn Gbiwen, the Acting Head Corporate Affairs Department, BEDC and made available to newsmen in Benin.

Gbiwen disclosed that there would be a power outage during the exercise.

“This is to inform our esteemed customers in Upper Sakponba, Maria Goretti, Saint Saviour, Factory Road and environs that there will be a power outage from Monday, December 5 to Thursday, December 8, 2022.

“The outage will enable our men to work at our welfare injection substation.

“We appeal for your patience and understanding as our aim is to serve customers in affected areas better

“By increasing the availability of power supply from band E, (7 hours), to band C (12 hours),” she said.

 

