BEDC committed to resolving power situation in Edo, Delta — Management

The Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company PLC (BEDC) on Sunday said it was working relentlessly to engage stakeholders in the electricity sector in a bid to resolve the power situation and improve supply in its franchise states of Edo, Delta Ondo and Ekiti.

The assurance was given in a statement endorsed by the company’s Acting Head, Corporate Affairs Department, Mrs Evelyn Gbiwen and made available to newsmen in Benin City, Edo State capital.

According to Gbiwen, “The Management of BEDC wishes to empathise with its customers over the shortage of power supply currently being experienced in its franchise states.

“We are relentlessly engaging stakeholders in the electricity value chain in a bid to resolve the situation and improve power supply.

“We deeply regret the inconvenience caused by the situation and appeal for your patience and understanding as we resolve the problem.

“One of our set goals, when we took over the management of BEDC a few months ago, is to ensure regular power supply to all our operations areas, including connecting communities that were disconnected by the previous administration to the national grid.

“We will push electricity to the rural areas,” the statement reassured.

