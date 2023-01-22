BREAKING: Kano records 100 suspected cases of Diphtheria, 8 confirmed, 3 dead in 13 LGAs

The Kano state government has confirmed the outbreak of Diphtheria disease and recorded 100 suspected cases, while out of which eight was confirmed, three dead from 13 local government areas in the state.

The state commissioner for Health Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa stated this during the press conference on Diphtheria and Lassa fever outbreaks in the state.

As at 20th of January 2023 we we have recorded 100 suspected cases from 13 local government areas which are Ungogo, Nassarawa, Bichi, Dala, Dawakin Tofa, Dawakin Kudu, Fagge, Gwale, Kano Municipal, Kumbotso, Rano, and Gwarzo respectively, Of the 100 suspected cases, eight were confirmed, while waiting more results. We have lost 3 among 8 confirmed and 22 among other suspected cases.” He said.

According to him,the Epidemiology unit of the ministry was notified by Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital and Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital of the suspected cases of Diphtheria, the ministry mobilized it’s team to commence investigation.

Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa further disclosed that currently 27 patients are on admission receiving treatment while 41 have been managed and discharged successful.

He also said on the 10th January, the public Health Emergency operation center received a report of suspected case of Lassa fever from Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital, team was deployed to investigate, sample was taken for laboratory test 3 days later the result turned positive for Lassa fever.

“10 samples were taken from the high-risk contacts of the index case, 3 become positive making a total of 4 cases currently managed at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital isolation center.” Dr. Tsanyawa said.

The commissioner also said Kano state government activated kwanar Dawaki isolation center for isolating the Lassa fever cases, adding that staff of ‘yargaya have been trained and transferred to the isolation center where drugs and consumables were propositioned and is fully functional.

He pointed out that state ministry for health through primary health care management board is planning to conduct a Routine immunization intensification campaign to reach out to all illegible children in the affected local government areas from Diphtheria case.