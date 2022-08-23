Bearish sentiments persist at NGX as market went down by 0.1%

Nigerian equities extended losses for the fourth consecutive session to open the week 0.05 per cent lower.

On Monday, the All-Share Index (ASI) closed 0.05 per cent weaker to settle at 49,346.40 basis points, the lowest point since 28 April.

Basically, selloffs in Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, United Bank for Africa and Guaranty Trust Holding Company contributed to the overall lull at the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as their share prices dipped by 5.66 per cent, 0.70 per cent and 0.25 per cent.

Consequently, the year-to-date (YTD) return fell to 15.52 per cent, with market capitalisation down N13.06 billion to close at N26.62 trillion.

Market breadth closed negative with declining issues outnumbering advancing ones. FTN Cocoa topped 17 others on the laggard’s log, while Courtville led seven others on the leader’s table.

Analysis of market activities showed trade turnover settled lower relative to the previous session, with the value of transactions down by 19.97 per cent.

A total of 122.74 million shares valued at N1.30 billion were exchanged in 3,915 deals. Transcorp led the volume chart with 9.23 million units traded, while MTN Nigeria led the value chart in deals worth N206.42 million.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We will be using Tinubu’s O lu’le, emi lo kan, eleyi for politics — Obasanjo

NIGERIA’S former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, said that the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has introduced new vocabulary into the nation’s political discourse….

Oyo Council Of Obas Backs Makinde’s Second-Term Bid

THE second term bid of Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State received a massive boost on Friday, as the Council of Obas in the state declared its support for the governor, stating that the good works being done by the administration across the state should continue beyond 2023.…..

5 Software Applications You Should Master To Be Effective In The Corporate World

There are new software applications that individuals in the corporate world are expected to have mastery of as the world is evolving on a daily basis, and the required skills for individuals interested in or working in the corporate world have also evolved. These software applications have been developed to help make work in the corporate world easier, more effective and more efficient…





How To Minimise Disagreements When Planning A Wedding

A lot of effort goes into planning a wedding. From the choice of event centres to the choice of the bride and groom’s wears, to the picking a colour for invited guests to the decision on the meals to be served for the day, and so on.…