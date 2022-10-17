Be wary of those you appoint in campaign committee, PDP group tells Atiku

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a group within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti state, the Patriots has called on the presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar to be wary of those he would appoint to his campaign committee from the state.

In a statement made available to newsmen by the Publicity Secretary of the group, Richard Akinpelu on Monday, the group noted that the failure of the party candidate and leaders to carry out due diligence on those to coordinate the campaigns in the state would spell doom for Atiku’s chances.

The group said, “We have authoritatively learnt of Ex-Governor Fayose’s list of stooges which he sent to the Party’s Headquarters in Abuja for approval as those to be in charge of the presidential campaign in Ekiti and we make bold to say that majority of the names on the list are incapable of making decisions that will lead to the victory of the party in the state.

“For instance, the director of media was the same person who led the media directorate for the last Governorship election in the state where the two main opposition media teams completely overshadowed the PDP media team due to high-handedness, lack of reinforcement and support which are needed to boost the morale of team members.

“It is on note that half of the PDP media team members resigned their appointment within a week of the commencement of the gubernatorial campaigns.

“In Ekiti today, supporters of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar are divided into three, the aggrieved PDP members who left for the Social Democratic Party(SDP), the second group is PDP members and supporters who have had enough of some leader’s rapaciousness, high handedness and hanky panky, the third is set of people who feel comfortable with their style.

“Whoever will direct the Atiku Campaign in Ekiti must be a personality with the ability to rally around these three groups and not a former governorship candidate, Otunba Bisi Kolawole as suggested by former governor Fayose.

The PDP Patriots noted that with the action of the former Governor in recent times, it is obvious he is not for the victory of the party.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE