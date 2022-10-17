Marketing tech expert, Nwagwu, Meta’s Francioni speak at ADPList’s Bemore Festival

A marketing technology expert, Everest Nwagwu, has emphasised the importance of keeping up to date with the necessary skillset in technology. This is because the field of technology is constantly evolving.

Nwagwu said this at the BeMore Festival organised by ADPList.

Nwagwu, who is the Chief Marketing Officer of Zabira Technologies spoke on the topic ‘Evolving Your Career Growth.’ He spoke about the importance of being armed with the needed skills as the field of technology keeps evolving.

The BeMore Festival organised by ADPList is the largest and first 24 hours super-conference bringing together iconic leaders in mentorship, user experience design, product and marketing technology.

The virtual event which was held on September 21, 2022 featured an extraordinary lineup of global speakers in the fields of design, marketing technology and product. In all there were speakers from over 32 countries across six continents at the event.

Other speakers at the BeMore Festival were Federico Francioni, Head of Digital Ecosystem at Meta, Sumit Kumar Singh, Principal Product Manager at Microsoft Microsoft and other top leaders from Apple, IBM, Calendly, Google.

Everest Nwagwu who is also a mentor on the ADPList Platform, was one of seven speakers from Africa at the Bemore Festival.





Known for his expertise in marketing technology, he has previously led marketing at Lagos Business School and is skilled in driving business growth using technological tools in achieving marketing goals. Nwagwu is a member of the Royal Commonwealth Society and is passionate about impacting knowledge through mentorship.

The global event was organized by ADPList, the largest mentorship platform in the world.

ADPList is on a mission to democratize mentorship and make it accessible for everyone through a community platform where people can find, book, and meet mentors around the world.

ADPlist was founded by Felix Lee and James Banduor.

The platform offers mentees a global community of high quality mentors, starting with designers and product managers.

Mentors can list their availability on a shared calendar for mentees to select and schedule virtual sessions with them.

Beyond one-on-one mentoring, the platform also offers small group mentoring, town hall-style talks and other formats.

The company has grown organically to over 17,000 mentees, 2000 mentors, and over 4000 booked sessions per month. ADPList mentors work at high-value companies including Spotify, Apple, Twitter, Zabira Technologies, LinkedIn, Nike, Netflix, Twitch, Coinbase and many more.

The ADPlist BeMore Festival was attended by more than 5,000 attendees.