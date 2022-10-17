New legal year: Bishop Akinfenwa raises alarm on impending food crisis

The Bishop of Ibadan Anglican Diocese, Most Rev. Joseph Akinfenwa has raised the alarm over the impending food crisis in Nigeria, calling on the government and all stakeholders to rise to the occasion and as a matter of urgency take radical actions to tackle the food and flood crises ravaging the country.

Most Revd Akinfemwa made the call while speaking at the church service held at the Cathedral of St James the Great in Oke Bola, Ibadan, to flag off the 2022/2023 judiciary Legal Year in Oyo State, urging the government to come to the aid of victims of flood disaster in many parts of the country.

The Bishop added that the continuous high cost of food items could worsen the situation of things in the country and affect efficient delivery of justice.

He called on the government and relevant stakeholders to come to the aid of farmers and states which were victims of flood recently, adding that a country where people are hungry will not record rapid progress peace and security.

According to him, tackling the high cost of food and supporting farmers should be a top priority for all stakeholders and governments at all levels, adding that “the bar and bench should be set for work in this new year, let’s unite and talk about the issue of food and not only law, a hungry man is an angry man. All kinds of cases will be brought before you just because of food because people are hungry, so all must see to it that we don’t go into more food crisis.”

He urged them not to be biased as the country is entering into another electioneering year and to refuse every form of patronage by politicians while avoiding injustice in judgment.

Akinfenwa further called on the Oyo State government to work more for the upliftment of the judiciary infrastructure which he said is due for an upgrade, adding that “our judiciary and people who go to courts have suffered long, our judges need to work in a more befitting environment for efficient delivery of justice.”

Most Revd Joseph Akinfemwa described the flooding recorded in some parts of the country as pathetic noting that it portends serious danger to Nigerians, especially in the area of food production, maintaining that while some have lost their lives, others have been rendered homeless and dejected, the Federal and state governments must rise to the occasion.

On his part, Governor Seyi Makinde, represented by the Secretary to the state government, Olubamiwo Adeosun, promised to sustain the cordial relationship between the executive and judicial arms of government for peaceful coexistence in the state.

He stated that the rule of law, fundamental human rights and independence of the judiciary are core standards that must be upheld by any serious government, reiterating that “we are committed and will not deviate from upholding the rule of law. The Oyo State Government will continue to be alive to its duties as a government to ensure that the Oyo State judiciary will be the envy of all.”

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Munta Abimbola, while speaking after the parade at the premises of the Oyo State High Court Complex in Ring Road, Ibadan, stated that the Oyo State Judiciary is embarking on a project that will ensure speedy dispensation of justice across all courts within the state.

He added that the Oyo State High Court Civil procedure Rule 2023 will shortly come in and there will be monitoring for the speedy administration of criminal justice in Oyo State.

He said “I have looked at the statistics of the case at the beginning of the last legal year and this legal year; areas that we need to address, we shall do so, we are going to set up a court which shall give us speedy administration of justice in criminal matters. By the grace of God, Oyo State will have an effective and functional administration of justice,” Justice Abimbola stated.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE