BBNaija midweek recap: History week that started with Beauty’s disqualification

For the first time in any season of Big Brother Naija, just barely 15 days into the season and there has already been a disqualification.

On August 7, 15 days into the show, Beauty was disqualified from the show for repeatedly flouting Biggie’s rules.

During the Saturday night party, Beauty got into a heated physical altercation with her love interest in the house, Groovy for dancing with Chomzy after she had specifically warned him not to dance with her or any other girl for that matter. For physically assaulting him by throwing objects, she was given two strikes, added to the one strike she got in the first week. Beauty thus becomes the first housemate to be disqualified that early in the history of the reality competition.

Also, during last Sunday’s live show, two new housemates, to be known as ‘The Riders’ joined the show; they were Chizzy and Rachel. According to Ebuka, ‘The Riders’ are basically Big Brother’s agents, so they can’t win the grand prize. However, they can partake in all activities in the house and can’t be evicted. They will play the game until its end.

For the Monday Head of House games, level 1 housemate, Adekunle emerged as this week’s head of house which gave him and his fellow level 1 housemates immunity and the power to nominate.

Level 2 housemate, Groovy was awarded tail of house for having the worst performance, and his fellow level mates are to dress him up however they like all week.

As usual, Adekunle was given the ultimate power to nominate the losing level 2 housemates that would be up for possible eviction this week and he picked Khalid, Ilebaye, Phyna, Bryan and Groovy.

On Tuesday, both houses were told to prepare a meal for their Arla task but before then, housemates needed to model the types of Arla products that would be used in preparing their meal.

For this reason, each level was divided into two different teams rounding up to a total of four teams. Level one was divided into team Cheese and team Lurpark butter while level two was divided into team Whip/cook and team Arla butter.

At the end of the game, the level one housemates emerged from the house with the winning team Lurpark butter.

The week was not without fights, the highlight of which was Bryann and Ilebaye’s fight which almost divided the house. However, both housemates were seen trying to make up earlier today.

This year’s season of BBNaija seems to be a record breaker, with fans of the show already naming it the best season in its series ever, in its third week. Who goes home this week? What twists does Biggie have in store? Fans will have to wait to find out!

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE