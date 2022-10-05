Bayelsa wants Senate’s resolution on ASTC upgrading

The Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa State Governor on Tourism, Mr. Piriye Kiyaramo, has lauded the Senate over resolution to upgrade the Akassa Slave Trade Centre (ASTC), located in Brass Local Government Area of the state.

He appealed to the Federal Government to implement the resolution that would change the status of the centre to National Heritage Slave Museum (NHSM).

Kiyaramo who made the commendation when he received a representative of the Regent of Akassa Kingdom, Chief Joshua Nicholas and Madam Irene Digitemie in Yenagoa, thanked the Senator representing Bayelsa East senatorial district, Chief Biobarakuma Degi-Eremienyo, who moved the motion on the need to establish National Museum at the Akassa Slave Trade Centre in Bayelsa State “to preserve it as national heritage.”

He said that the resolution of the Senate was in line with the Senator Douye Diri-led administration, which places premium on the tourism sector.

Kiyaramo said that the recent passage of the bill on the establishment of the International Polytechnic of Tourism and Technology by the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, was a clear indication of the new direction of the governor towards harnessing the tourism potential of the state.

Kiyaramo noted that for centuries, museums have continued to play integral roles in preserving history in society, restating that “artifacts preserved in museums tell us stories about how our nation, communities and cultures came to be and that without them those stories could be easily forgotten.”

Kiyaramo further said that the upgrading of ASTC to a NHSM will tell the story of the trans Atlantic slave trade better, adding that museums boast of historical materials and information that enrich and create memorable experiences while serving communities in multitude of ways, including inspiring and educating the younger generation.

He stressed the urgent need to introduce excursions and other outdoor extra-curricular activities in the schools, pointing out that stepping outside of the classroom to further expand on students’ knowledge was crucial to developing the younger generation.

Earlier, the representative of the Regent of Akassa Kingdom, Chief Joshua Nicholas who also doubles as Ijaw National Congress (INC) Secretary of Akassa clan said the visit was to explore areas of collaboration with the state government on how best to preserve the several historical artifacts in Akassa clan, including underwater cultural heritage in form of shipwrecks, among others.

Also speaking, Madam Irene Digitemie thanked Senator Degi-Eremienyo for drawing the attention of the Senate to the ASTC through his motion and the subsequent resolution of the Senate, urging the National Commission for Museum and Monuments to recognise the slave trade as a National Museum.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE