Roadside trading in A’Ibom market calls for urgent attention

Activities of roadside traders around market areas in Uyo and other towns in Akwa Ibom State are increasingly worrisome and demand immediate action by the concerned authorities as it poses much danger to the public.

Apart from causing both human and vehicular traffic in such areas, the safety of traders as well as buyers, even passersby on the roads is put at risk as such activities in some occasions have led to fatal accidents.

Nigerian Tribune observed that some of the markets are on the highway, where heavy duty vehicles ply often.

Nigerian Tribune also gathered that the state government had on many occasions banned streets trading and gone ahead to set up task force to ensure full compliance, yet such ban always seems not to be working as traders would return to roadsides of the markets in a jiffy.

The situation as of now shows that the task force has either gone to sleep or is not working according to the specifications of the state government.

A visit to some of the markets within the Uyo metropolis, particularly Itam and Akpan Andem markets, showed that sellers prefer to display their goods by the roadsides to the space and shops inside the market.

According to some market women at Akpan Andem market, it is always worse during the rainy season as everywhere is flooded inside the market, making it difficult for buyers to consider buying anything that is not found on the roadside.

It was also discovered that some of those selling on the roadside are shop owners inside the market, but had to bring out their wares outside where they believe they can make sales.

A yam seller at the Akpan Andem market, who identified himself as Billy, said the situation got worse during lockdown, occasioned by the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, where markets were locked for fumigation.

He said people who came to the roadsides have refused to return to their stalls inside the market,

A cross section of traders at Itam market which is within the capital city of the state and who spoke on the issue, blamed ticket agents for encouraging the road side trading in the area.

“Sometimes state government task force will come and drive them into the market but those ticket boys will go and meet them to return to the streets. And it is because they sell more on the roadsides,” said a trader.

