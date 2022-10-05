Nigeria @ 62

Nigeria, a good nation has over 200 million citizens and at 62, I have to ask whether Nigeria has everything to liberate her poor citizens from the shackles of poverty. President Muhammadu Buhari has done well to nominate 437 distinguished and patriotic Nigerians for national awards out of 200 million Nigerians before he goes to his home town in Daura in 2023. This is good. As a Nigeria citizen, I feel incomplete and dissatisfied about the few names of Nigerians nominated for the said national honour.

I have made up my mind to send more names of average Nigerians that deserve to be honoured to the office of President Muhammadu Buhari for possible consideration before the stipulated time. The presidency should think of what to do touch the lives of poor citizens before he relinquishes power because the national wealth belongs to us all.

We can’t continue to use Nigeria’s resources to take care of few Nigerians while others who don’t have opportunity will continue to wallow in abject poverty. Nigeria has everything to liberate her poor citizens out of poverty. The president should remember to do the needful for the poor citizens as he has done now to honour Nigerians.

 

Barrister Jimoh  Mumin,

Ibadan.

 

