Bayelsa Assembly denies impeachment plot against Gov Diri

The Bayelsa State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, denied rumours that it has concluded plans to impeach Governor Douye Diri over alleged sharing of N38 billion the state government recently received for executing some Federal projects.

The State Assembly also warned mischief-makers to desist from spreading the said rumour, saying that the assembly would not contemplate an impeachment move because the state is yet to recover from the impeachment of former Governor, late Chief Diepreye Alamieyeseigha, in 2006.

The House Committee Chairman on Information of the Bayelsa House of Assembly, Hon Tare Porri, who represents Ekeremor Constituency 1, stated this on Tuesday while reacting to media reports that the 6th Assembly which is made up of 19 PDP and five APC member has concluded plans to impeach the governor.

Hon Porri further warned that the Assembly would not condone rumour peddlers who constantly create an impression that the legislative and executive warm is in a dispute over funds that are meant to develop the state for the betterment of the people that voted them into office.

While addressing a press conference at the conference room of the Bayelsa Speaker, in Yenagoa, Hon Porri noted that this is the second time such rumour of plot to impeach the incumbent Governor is being circulated in the media.

He said: “The 6th Assembly under the Speaker, Abraham Ingobere, have no reason to impeach the governor. We have never contemplated that. We strongly believe that those peddling such rumours do not mean well for our dear state.

“The rumour is false and vexatious because we are working hard with the executive arm of government to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people. Let me warn that the assembly would no longer condone distractors who think they can wake up in the morning and spread unfounded rumours.

“There is no possibility that this rumour was peddled by any member of the house because the five APC and 19 PDP members of the assembly are working closely with the Governor to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people that voted us into office.

“The laws of the land are clear about what constitutes reasons for impeachment of a Governor and the rumour peddlers didn’t give these reasons in their claims. They should not forget that Bayelsans have not recovered from the impeachment of former Governor, late Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Bayelsa Assembly denies impeachment plot against Gov Diri

Nigeria Recorded 70 COVID-19 Deaths Last Week – Highest In Six Months

Last week, Nigeria recorded 70 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in six months, Tribune Online analysis reveals.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 78 deaths reported in the 30th week of the pandemic (July 19 – July 25)…

Bayelsa Assembly denies impeachment plot against Gov Diri