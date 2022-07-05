Bauchi to generate 10,000 megawatts of power through incinerated solid waste ​― BASEPA DG 

No less than 10,000 megawatts of electric power will be generated by Bauchi State Government for consumption by a segment of the Bauchi metropolis through incinerated solid waste as soon as the environmental impact assessment (EIA) for the project is concluded, the Director-General of Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) disclosed.

In order to achieve that feat, the State Government recently signed an MoU with a foreign power firm, Powerdot.Uk for incinerating solid waste in the industrial area of Bauchi metropolis.

The disclosure was made by the Director-General of BASEPA who said that the initiative is through the Agency’s Municipal Solid Wastes Management Framework (MSWMF).

He expressed confidence that the project will immediately take off upon the receipt of the report of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) from the Federal Ministry of Environment, Abuja.

He described the Bauchi State Environmental Protection Agency (BASEPA) as the best in adding value to waste and efficient waste management practices in the state.





The BASEPA DG spoke in a goodwill message delivered during the opening ceremony of a one-week training on efficient waste management practices and A-Z of recycling organized by the North-East Development Commission (NEDC) in collaboration with the Bauchi State Government for Scavengers and Waste recycling vendors in the State.

While commending the NEDC and the Bauchi State Government for the initiative, the Director-General said that the training was timely calling on the participants to take advantage of the workshop to improve their businesses.

According to him, other measures taken by the Agency in efficient waste management are the construction of model waste collection centres in different communities and the recent ban on the indiscriminate dumping of refuse by the roadside which targets to restore the beauty and cleanliness of the roads and also serve as a source of raw materials to the scavengers.

Ibrahim Kabir said that scavenging business is a profitable venture, a source of employment opportunity and job creation to the teeming unemployed populace as well as a source of wealth to many promising entrepreneurs charging the participants to be attentive and make important contributions to the overall objectives of the training.

The North-East Development Commission and the Bauchi State Government organized the training with the objectives of introducing the participants to efficient waste management and recycling.

The training will also introduce the participants to the global waste market, value and potential and also introduce them to the type of recyclable plastic, the value of hygiene and the benefits of using Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) among others.