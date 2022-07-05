Kogi monarch lauds Yahaya Bello’s infrastructural developments

The Ejeh of Olamaboro, HRH Simeon Ujah has lauded Governor Yahaya Bello for infrastructural developments spread across the state and specifically, the olamaboro Local Government Area of the state.

The traditional ruler who paid a courtesy visit to the governor in Lokoja noted that Olamaboro LGA has benefited immensely from the administration’s benevolence, particularly in areas of road construction, erosion control and other projects.

The Ejeh said the people of Olamaboro were full of joy for the development the area has witnessed under the leadership of the Governor.

He similarly commended the governor for his courage, doggedness and determination at the recently concluded 2023 APC presidential primary elections

The traditional ruler added that it was the youths and women whom the governor has served as their vanguard that were lamenting the outcome of the contest, adding that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) would have had a smooth sail to victory in 2023 if Yahaya Bello as its flagbearer.

Governor Bello in his remarks thanked the Olamaboro traditional council for always giving his administration the needed support right from its inception to date.

The governor appreciated the Ejeh of Olamaboro for being a compass in the right direction for himself and his administration, noting that the traditional institution’s role in peace, unity and development can never be undermined.

The Ejeh was accompanied on the visit by traditional rulers from Olamaboro traditional council, alongside government appointees from the region.