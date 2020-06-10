In its determination to implement the financial autonomy granted to the legislative and judiciary arms of government, Bauchi State Government has announced plans to set up a sound administrative framework for effective implementation in the state.

The announcement was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed at the inauguration of a 19 man committee to work out modalities of the implementation of the policy held at the Banquet Hall Bauchi.

The Governor said that apart from the implementation of the policy in the state, his administration is committed to deepening democracy and to establish best practices in addition to enhancing institutions.

According to him, the state is also establishing a very sound synergy to ensure proper separation of power between the 3 arms of government in the state.

He said, ” Today we are here to inaugurate the committee I set up to look at the implication and implementation framework for the autonomy of legislature and judiciary as contained in the presidential order recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari”.

The Governor added that “We are not afraid of doing things properly, it is important for the two arms of government to have their autonomy, therefore to give them some certain powers in terms of deepening separation of power is important” .

“As you all know, the executive arm of government is responsible for the execution of policies and programmes in various MDA’s and I have discussed with Speakers forum so as not to ensure any problem in the implementation of the policy”, he also said.

Bala Mohammed further said that his administration is ready to implement the policy and other initiatives of the federal government geared towards the wellbeing of the citizens of the state.

Chairman of the Committee and Secretary to the State Government, Mohammed Sabiu Baba, explained that the committee is expected to work with critical stakeholders to come up with a framework for the implementation of the policy.

Sabi’u Baba added that, ” Your Excellency, we commend you for the immediate response to the Presidential order, this policy will deepen democracy in Nigeria and ensure accountability and transparency in running government at various levels”.