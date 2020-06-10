Contractor in court for allegedly defrauding businessman of N12.6m

The police on Wednesday arraigned a contractor, Mohammed Usman, in an Upper Area Court in Mpape, Abuja, for allegedly defrauding a businessman of the sum of N12.6 million.

Usman, 41, of No 3, Queen Amina road, Kaduna, is charged with criminal conspiracy, impersonation, forgery and cheating.

The Prosecution Counsel, Noel Umeji, told the court that sometimes in March and April the defendant and others now at large pretended to be staff members of Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), and presented forged NPA’s letterhead contract papers to one Benedict Igbiado.

Umeji said in the process the defendant fraudulently obtained the sum of N12.6 million under the guise that he had secured a genuine contract for him.

He said during police investigation it was confirmed that the contract was false.

Umeji said the case was reported by the complainant, Benedict Igbadio of Pyakasa Area, Abuja, to Inspector General of Police’s Intelligence Response Team through a petition endorsed by the IG.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 97, 179, 364, 324 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offences.

The Judge, Hassan Muhammad, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N13 million, with two sureties in like sum.

Muhammad said one of the sureties must be a level 10 officer of the Civil Service.

Muhammad adjourned the case until Aug. 5, for hearing.

(NAN)

