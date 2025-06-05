Bauchi: Police kill suspected armed robber

A suspected armed robber, identified as Abdu Shagari, 24, has been killed during an exchange of gunfire with personnel of the Bauchi State Police Command.

He reportedly died from fatal injuries sustained during the shootout as police operatives foiled an armed robbery attempt on the Bauchi/Toro highway.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, CSP Mohammed Ahmed Wakil, “On 4th June 2025, at about 0330 hours, operatives of the Command responded to a distress call reporting that a gang of armed robbers had obstructed the Toro/Jos Federal highway, engaging in the robbery of motorists plying the road.”

Wakil added, “Upon receipt of the report, a team of operatives, led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Toro, in collaboration with auxiliary security forces, promptly proceeded to the scene.”

The operatives engaged the suspects in a gun battle, and due to their superior firepower, the robbers were forced to flee in disarray, with several of them sustaining serious gunshot wounds.

The deceased, who was among those wounded, was evacuated to Toro General Hospital for medical examination, where he was officially confirmed dead by a medical officer.

His body has been handed over to the Social Welfare Department in Toro for appropriate burial arrangements.

Items recovered from the suspect included one knife, one stick, two rubber solution cans, two cigarette butts, and one flashlight.

Police say an investigation is ongoing to track down his accomplices involved in the incident.

