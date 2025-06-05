Sallah celebration: Oyo NSCDC deploys 2,750 personnel for security

The Oyo State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has deployed no fewer than 2,750 personnel across the state to provide effective security coverage and ensure a hitch-free celebration.

According to the Public Relations Officer, SC Samuel Opebiyi, this is part of proactive measures to ensure the safety of lives and property during the Eid al-Adha celebration.

The PRO stated that the State Commandant, Augustine Padonu, has directed personnel to be stationed at strategic locations, including praying grounds, recreation centres, motor parks, major road intersections, and other public spaces where large gatherings are expected.

The Commandant also instructed all Area Commanders and Divisional Officers to intensify surveillance and deploy personnel extensively to protect critical national assets and infrastructure during the festive period, Opebiyi added.

In addition, specialised tactical teams — including the Counter Terrorism Unit, Armed Squad, Agro Rangers Squad, and the Disaster Management Unit — have been fully mobilised to respond swiftly to any emergency or security breach.

ALSO READ: Kidnapping reports on Abuja-Kaduna highway false, misleading — Police

Commandant Padonu, emphasizing the importance of synergy among sister agencies, said that the NSCDC would collaborate with other security agencies to ensure a peaceful celebration for all residents and visitors in the state.

“All deployed personnel will remain on duty before, during, and after the festive period to provide round-the-clock security coverage,” he stated.

While assuring the public of the Corps’ unwavering commitment to safety and peace, the Commandant issued a stern warning to criminal-minded individuals and mischief-makers to steer clear of Oyo State, as any form of criminal activity will be met with decisive action.

He warned, “We will not condone any form of lawlessness or threats to public peace. Our officers are fully prepared to deal with any breach of security.”

Commandant Padonu extended warm wishes to all Muslim faithful in the state and beyond, urging them to celebrate with love, moderation, and respect for the rule of law.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE