Kidnapping reports on Abuja-Kaduna highway false, misleading — Police

The Kaduna State Police Command has declared false and misleading a report currently circulating on social media, published by Diaspora Digital Media, which claims that between 150 to 200 individuals were kidnapped along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

The Command categorically states that the report is entirely fabricated and without any basis in fact.

In a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Mannir Hassan, it was clarified that no incident of kidnapping has been recorded along the Abuja-Kaduna Highway in the past two years.

The statement further reads, “The area remains under constant surveillance and is regularly patrolled on a 24-hour basis by the Police, Military, DSS, and other security agencies under tight security to ensure the safety of all commuters.”

ALSO READ: Court jails nine Chinese nationals for economic sabotage, orders repatriation

The Commissioner of Police strongly warns individuals and media outlets against disseminating such falsehoods. These misleading reports have the potential to incite unnecessary panic and disrupt public order.

Furthermore, the Command is taking this matter seriously. Online media channels or individuals found responsible for originating or sharing such fabricated information without credible sources will be invited for questioning, thoroughly investigated, and may face prosecution in accordance with the law.

“The State government, in collaboration with security forces and agencies, has been working assiduously to ensure the safety and security of all persons and properties.”

“The Kaduna State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and property of all residents and urges the public to rely only on verified and official sources of information.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE