Bauchi NUJ charges Journalists on constitutional roles of information

Working Journalists in Bauchi state have been reminded of their constitutional roles of informing, enlightening and educating the members of the public on issues capable of promoting unity, development and tranquillity in the society.

The reminder was contained in a communique issued at the end of the State Executive Committee Meeting of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Bauchi State Council held on Wednesday, 2nd, November 2022. The meeting also observed that Journalists should be wary of indiscriminate political social media platforms that affect their professional conduct negatively. The SEC, therefore, tasked members to intensify more on fact-checking their news items before disseminating same to the general public in order to curb the increasing fake news and hate speech that abounds on the airwaves.

The communique further contained that during the meeting, the SEC members reviewed the political activities of the country as it affects the practice of Journalism in Nigeria.

The meeting, chaired by the State Council Chairman of the Union, Comrade Umar Sa’idu called for concrete action against impunity for crimes against Journalists. It called on governments and international organizations to take necessary action against attacks on Journalists as the World marks International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

The State Council warned members, especially practising Journalists against unethical campaigns for political parties/candidates, saying that such action is a violation of their ethical conduct.

The Communique Drafting Committee was chaired by the Vice Chairman of the Council, Ahmed Kaigama while Isah Mohammed Jungudo of BRC Chapel and Rauf Oyewole of Correspondents Chapel served as member and secretary respectively, was signed and released by the Secretary of the Council, Isah Garba Gadau.