 Bauchi Gov set to appoint LG caretaker committees 

Latest News
By Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
 Bauchi caretaker LG committees ,Bala Mohammed appoints ex-APC guber aspirant as campaign DG, appeals for harmony, unity, We are ready to dare bandits, kidnappers, in Bauchi, Bauchi Gov expresses concern, IPOB Boko Haram excluded, Northern PDP leaders 'll support whoever emerges as party's presidential candidate, 2023 presidency: Bala Mohammed in Lagos, seeks support to fix Nigeria, presidency sacrifice my people, Bauchi gov nominates
Bauchi Governor Bala Mohammed
Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir is set to appoint caretaker committees to run the affairs of the 20 LGAs in the state following the expiration of the 2 years tenure of the elected councils.
A reliable source at the Government House told our correspondent that already, names of those who will constitute the membership of the committees have been sorted out with just a few left due to controversies surrounding them.
The source who is a political office holder explained that the membership was drawn from among politicians from each of the LGA considering the political relevance and stronghold of each of them.
He, however, said that not many of the former council chairmen will return as caretaker chairmen considering that they did not perform well as elected Chairmen for the 2 years they held offices.
He further said that many of them cannot add value to the reelection bid of the Governor having fallen apart with the PDP stakeholders in their respective LGAs over the years a development he said did not make the Governor happy.
According to him, the focus of the administration is to serve people at the grassroots very well but lamented that many of the former Council Chairmen failed in that area.
He then assured that in the next few days, the Governor will forward the list to the State House of Assembly for confirmation and subsequent inauguration.


It will be recalled that the 2 years tenure of the Councils ended last month and all the Chairmen and their Council members were instructed to hand over affairs of the Councils to the Heads of Administration pending the conduct of another election or appointment of Caretaker Committees.

CLICK HERE TO LEARN HOW TO MINE BITCOINS AND EARN FROM IT DAILY. YOU CAN WITHDRAW TO YOU BANK ACCOUNT DAILY AS WELL. REGISTRATION IS FREE OF CHARGE.

Earn guaranteed legal income daily from sports and it is paid to you in dollars. See how

You might also like
Latest News

Bauchi NUJ charges Journalists on constitutional roles of information

Latest News

CAN holds prayer over terrorism, electoral violence

Latest News

NIS arrests 18 foreigners in Oyo for possessing PVCs

Latest News

FEC okays increase in East-West road contract cost to N506bn

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More