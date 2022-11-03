 Bauchi Gov set to appoint LG caretaker committees 

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir is set to appoint caretaker committees to run the affairs of the 20 LGAs in the state following the expiration of the 2 years tenure of the elected councils.

A reliable source at the Government House told our correspondent that already, names of those who will constitute the membership of the committees have been sorted out with just a few left due to controversies surrounding them.

The source who is a political office holder explained that the membership was drawn from among politicians from each of the LGA considering the political relevance and stronghold of each of them.

He, however, said that not many of the former council chairmen will return as caretaker chairmen considering that they did not perform well as elected Chairmen for the 2 years they held offices.

He further said that many of them cannot add value to the reelection bid of the Governor having fallen apart with the PDP stakeholders in their respective LGAs over the years a development he said did not make the Governor happy.

According to him, the focus of the administration is to serve people at the grassroots very well but lamented that many of the former Council Chairmen failed in that area.

He then assured that in the next few days, the Governor will forward the list to the State House of Assembly for confirmation and subsequent inauguration.





It will be recalled that the 2 years tenure of the Councils ended last month and all the Chairmen and their Council members were instructed to hand over affairs of the Councils to the Heads of Administration pending the conduct of another election or appointment of Caretaker Committees.