Bauchi govt to float bond to offset N26bn gratuity

Worried by the cries of retirees from the State Civil service due to non-payment of their benefits and entertainment in for of gratuity which has pulled up over the past years, Bauchi State Government has declared that it will soon float a bond to enable it to settle the backlog of gratuity inherited from previous administrations amounting to a whopping sum of N26 billion.

The disclosure was made by the State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed while presenting 32 brand new Suzuki SUV vehicles to newly appointed Permanent Secretaries, Judicial officers and the organised labour in the state.

Bala Mohammed who speaking at the ceremony held over the weekend at the Government House premises explained that the bond would enable the administration to obtain funds from the organized private sector and the capital market for settlement of the backlog of gratuity in a holistic manner.

He expressed the belief that the step would improve the socioeconomic well-being of the state lamenting inheriting a highly demoralized and disorganized civil service characterized by erratic and non-payment of workers’ salaries and pensions.

According to him, “This unfortunate situation was largely due to poorly managed payroll,” he opined. In order to take the civil service back on track towards reclaiming its lost glory and make it efficient and result-oriented, we took the unpopular but much-needed decision of cleansing the nominal and payroll so as to strengthen the salary administration in the state”.

He also said that “We tried to do justice to our payroll and nominal roll to ensure that no worker or government official is short-changed”

The governor also disclosed that he has assented to a law recently passed by the State House of Assembly to allow migration from the Defined Benefits Pension Scheme to the Contributory Pension Scheme.

He assured that the “government is not unaware of the aspiration of the civil service and other merit-based services in the state for promotion and elongation of service and other things bestowed on the services but because of lack of resources we have not been able to do it on a long term,”.

He then explained that “We decided to make sure we manage the situation on the ground and because the civil service has come a level where we accommodate them in whatever we are doing they understand that it is not because we do not believe in career progression, it is because we have to manage at least to be better than the rest where salaries are hardly paid.”

“But here (Bauchi State) salaries are paid before the 30th of every month since l assumed office and we will make sure we free resources to employ other graduates because the service now is being exacted, especially the senior staff,” he added.

The governor said that “The career is being tramped somehow because there is no employment for so many years. We are aware and we are doing everything on the basis of planning and application of scarce resources.”

The Governor however argued that a strong and motivated civil service was required for the implementation of policies and programmes of the government for the economic development of the state.

According to him, “It is for this basis that government used merit in the appointment of permanent Secretaries. This initiative has brought remarkable improvement in the service delivery in the state” .

Speaking further, he said that, “I want to urge you all to continue to do your best in the discharge of your responsibilities by being upright and dedicated to your duties.”

“So far l want to confess that l have seen improved productivity in the service because of the calibre of permanent secretaries we have. We congratulate you and continue to partner with you in such a way to provide the required service,” the governor said.

In his vote of thanks, the State Head of Service, Yahuza Haruna Adamu, thanked the Governor for the gesture and for bringing the much-needed interventions in the civil service despite limited resources.

“I assure you that l have the mandate of my colleagues that we will put in our best to be with you, share your vision and help the administration to get to the promised land,” Adamu said.