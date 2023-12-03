Bauchi First Lady, Hajiya (Dr) Aisha Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has reiterated her determination to make life meaningful and easier for persons with disabilities in the state.

Consequently, the pet project of the First Lady, Aisha Bala Mohammed, Almuhibba Foundation is collaborating with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to train 60 persons with disabilities on skills acquisition.

Aisha Bala Mohammed expressed her determination when She attended this year’s International Day of Persons with Disabilities on Skills Acquisition training for economic development.

The exercise was organised by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) in cooperation with the Almuhibba Foundation run by the First Lady for the 2023 International Day of Persons with Disabilities on skills training for economic development.

Aisha Bala Mohammed commended the UNFPA for recognising the Special day for persons with disabilities saying that it will serve as encouragement for them to live.

She also said that in an effort to create a more inclusive world, it is crucial to break the barriers that hinder the full participation of persons with disabilities.

According to her, “let us create an environment that empowers them well to reach their full potential regardless of their abilities.”

The First Lady stressed, “Employment is a key aspect of empowerment. Let us advocate for the workplace, embrace diversity by recognising that each person, regardless of their ability, has unique talent to offer.”

“Creating an inclusive work environment is not just morally imperative but also a means of unlocking untapped potential,” she said.

In her remarks, Bauchi State Programme Officer of UNFPA, Deborah Tabara, stated that the gesture which was a collaborative effort of UNFPA and Al-Muhibah Foundation was to make the beneficiaries to be financially independent and employers of labour.

Deborah Tabara, who explained that all the beneficiaries were females, highlighted some of the skills to include, soap making, baking, frying of beans cake as well as cash gifts of N30,000 and N20,000 respectively as start-up capital.

According to her, “UNFPA promotes human rights and social inclusion of persons with disabilities particularly, women and young people.”

She stressed, “Our goal is to expand access to sexual and reproductive health services as well as information and education for people that need it most.”

“Today, and everyday, UNFPA stands with persons with disabilities globally in their call for action to protect and promote their fundamental rights and support their leadership in shaping more inclusive, peaceful societies for everyone,” she said.

The UNFPA Programme Officer thanked Al-Muhibah Foundation for its continuous partnership and appreciated the office of the wife of the governor for her commitment and passion in helping women and girls in the state.

She stressed that all hands should be on deck to support people with special needs and especially since things are now very difficult.

