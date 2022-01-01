Barracks boys give back to widows of slain soldiers in Letmauck Barracks

Happy moments were brought back to life for wives of slain soldiers from the Letmauck Barracks, Mokola, Ibadan as ex barrack boys came together to share christmas gifts with the widows.

The charity was the give-back initiative of ex barrack boys who were drawn from different fields of endeavour with the goal to put smiles on the faces of the widows who according to them “have lost their ‘bread-winners’ in the battle field and paid the supreme price.”

Held at the cantonement of the Letmauck Barracks, about 51 widows were given gifts such rice, oil and fowls to celebrate the festive season as the Commanding Officer of the 81 battalion, Lt Col A Bello urging them to keep hope alive as the Nigerian Army will not leave them to their fate just as he thanked ex Barracks boys for reaching out to the widows.

Lariken College owner, Mr Idowu Jiboku also adopted two children of the widows for scholarship secondary school education.

Chairman of the forum, Hon Godwin Obode also expressed his gratitude Lt Col Bello for aiding them to lend a hand in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lt Gen Farouk Yahaya’s Civil Military Cooperation (CIMIC) relationship between civilians and military.

