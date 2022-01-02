Broadcaster, Adetoro donates house to widow

Ace broadcaster, Imoyosola Adetoto has provided a befitting shelter to an aged widow in the Ibadan Oyo State capital.

The presentation of the house turned emotional atmosphere as rain of prayers and tears of joy rented the air when the Zonal Director, Radio Nigeria, Ibadan National Station, Mrs Bolatito Joseph led the benefactor and the giver alongside others to the commissioning and the handing over of a new house to the widow, Mrs Rachael Folarin, at Red Block, Isale Agbon, Oluka Area, Moniya Ibadan, Oyo State as a gesture from the NGO.

Joseph commended the founder of the NGO, who is also a staff of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria, Amuludun FM, Moniya Ibadan, Mr. Imoyosola Adetoro for putting smile on the faces of widows in the society.

In his remark, the General Manager, Radio Amuludun FM, Reverend Niyi Dahunsi expressed happiness with the support given by the Zonal Director to the initiator of the NGO.

Dahunsi also advised the brains behind the initiative not to relent in his efforts in actualising his vision and affecting lives positively.

The beneficiary of the self- contained apartment, Mrs Racheal Folarin expressed her gratitude to the NGO for the gesture. Also, the visioner of the NGO, Adetoro said the rationale behind the NGO is to put smile on the faces of the poor and the underprivileged in the society.

“It’s a vision God gave to me about 9years ago and mandated it as my ministry to help the widows and under privileged which since then we have been doing the work of God in this little way. Each year we always have a big project to accomplish apart from the petty projects that people know us for such as paying for surgery, feed the widows, cash donations to the widows every month, widows empowerment etc. So, this is our big project for 2021.We Thank God all the challenges were conquered”.

Emperor Imoyosola, however, seized the opportunity to express appreciation to Radio Nigeria for supporting his vision as a staff in the organisation.

