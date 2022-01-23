Bandits in military uniforms kill three in Taraba

By Terna Chikpa, Jalingo
FILE PHOTO

Armed bandits on Saturday evening stormed wuro bokki village, Gasso local government area of Taraba State in a military uniform killing three people while over a thousand villagers were displaced.

The local government council chairman, Hon Musa Abdulahi, who confirmed the development to newsmen during a telephone chat on Sunday disclosed that the bandits stormed the village around 4pm in a large number.

According to the council chairman, the armed men also burnt down 11 houses during the operation.

He alleged that the bandits have a camp in the forest between Sendede and Gasso wards of the local government.

Meanwhile, Taraba State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Usman Abdulahi, couldn’t be reached as at the time of filing the report.

