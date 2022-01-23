20,000 benefit from Ondo Maternal/Child health scheme in two years

As part of its bid to consistently guide its health philosophy on saving the lives of pregnant mothers, the Ondo State Government said over 20,000 pregnant women in the state have benefitted from the Mother and Child health scheme “Abiyamo” between 2019 and 2021.

This was disclosed by the Director-General of the Ondo State Contributory Health Commission, Dr Abiodun Oyeneyin, in Akure, during a visit to the Special Adviser on Health Matters to the state governor, Prof. Francis Faduyile saying the programme aimed at ensuring safe pregnancy for all mothers in the state.

Oyeneyin who said the health insurance scheme in the state was launched in 2018 and became functional in 2019, said that the Abiyamo scheme which was specially put in place for pregnant women and children under five had saved many lives.

He disclosed that over 5,000 babies were born within the period under review while 1,450 out of them came through caesarian operations.

He said the project is imperative to further improve on Ondo State Maternal and Child Health indices coupled with the reality of the important roles women play in the socio-economic well-being of families.

According to him, there is also a basic healthcare fund programme for the indigent, the elderly, widows and people with disabilities, saying that about 20,486 had benefitted from the programme in all the 203 wards in the state.

He also disclosed that a special health programmes has been designed for students, motorcycle riders, and those in the informal sector would commence soon in the state,

While speaking, Faduyile commended the commission with a promise to work hand in hand with the commission to ensure more quality healthcare service delivery for the people of the state.

Faduyile noted that despite a paucity of funds, the commission was able to perform excellently.

“I can say that you have done well. You can only work depending on available resources and we all know that COVID-19 has crippled the economy, but the little you have was judiciously utilized.

“All your programmes have impacted lives greatly and if sustained, we will have a better society.

“By and large, I am happy that we will work together and it must be close and cordial. I have passion for excellence.”

He promised to bring the commission’s challenges before the state governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, in order to address all challenges confronting the commission.

“Mr Governor has a passion for health and wellbeing of the state and all his programmes for the sector, we must implement them. If we get the sector right, pressure will be off or drastically reduced.

”I appreciate Mr Governor who has seen the need to have contributory health insurance scheme. These challenges are not unsurmountable,” Faduyile said.