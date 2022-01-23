Kogi gov orders investigation into alleged killing of Okada rider, destruction of old Police Barracks in Kabba

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has directed immediate and full investigation into the killing of a motorcycle rider and the burning of the Old Police Barracks in Kabba town, Kabba Bunu Local Government Area of the state.

This was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Onogwu Muhammed and made available to newsmen in Lokoja.

Recall there was pandemonium in the Kabba town, Kabba-Bunu Local Government area of Kogi State as angry youths stormed the streets following the alleged killing of a young motorcycle rider by security operatives.

The angry youths burnt the old Kabba Police Barracks following the incident.

Meanwhile, the governor in a statement called on the youths in Kabba to remain calm and allow investigation into the matter for necessary action.

The governor described the incident as unfortunate and warned the people to desist from any action capable of truncating sustained peace and stability across the state.

Governor Bello said the government and the security authorities would not tolerate any act of recklessness capable of disrupting the hard-earned peace in the state noting that the circumstances of the killing of the cyclist will be unravelled and the culprit made to face the full wrath of the law.

He, therefore, directed that the Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Command should investigate and punish the police officer involved in the alleged killing of the defenceless young man.