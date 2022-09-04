Bala Mohammed appoints ex-APC guber aspirant as campaign DG, appeals for harmony, unity

Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed has appealed to stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state to work together harmoniously in order to retain power come 2023.

The governor made the appeal on Saturday during a meeting with PDP leaders, stakeholders, candidates, 20 local government chairmen and aspirants in the last primaries, held at the Government House.

He called on all stakeholders of the party and all the candidates to unite in order to come out victorious during the 2023 general elections stressing that none of them will win unless they are committed, united and focused.

Bala Mohammed also appointed a former gubernatorial aspirant in the last primary election of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, Farouk Mustapha as the Director General of his campaign organization.

While announcing the appointment of the former lawmaker during the meeting, Bala Mohammed, said that he was pleased with the appointment of his campaign DG because of his pedigree and experience in politics.

According to him, “today, I appointed my own DG from among the decampees. He is the most decorated politician from the opposition and I am happy, honestly, I am happy. Nobody opposed me, nobody said no and I didn’t even go and lobby, so I must thank him and all of you for giving Farouk Mustapha the opportunity to be our DG for the campaign.”

The governor also said that: “Today, you have seen people coming in again from the APC and from the other parties, these are examples of success, but managing success is a big challenge, we have to open up, we have to accommodate each other after all, we are all one people.”

He stressed that “the leadership we are giving is to make sure that there must be patience and accommodation, we must respect each other. Those coming in will have to respect those they found here and those of us found here, must respect those coming in. It is just like the religion of Islam, the newcomer and the person already there are all the same; therefore, we are all the same people.

“We must engage them. There are so many of them. It is just that we are not making much noise but I have not seen any state where we have decampees like in Bauchi state, and this is to show you that we are respected.”

It will be recalled that Farouk Mustapha contested the APC gubernatorial primary but came fifth with only 26 votes having lost to a former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar, who polled a total of 370 votes.





Farouk Mustapha, a former Member of the House of Representatives who represented Azare Federal Constituency and narrowly lost the 2019 Bauchi North Senatorial seat under the NNPP, dumped the APC in June this and joined the Peoples Democratic Party alongside other former chieftains of the APC.