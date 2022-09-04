FRSC debunks rumours of officers carrying firearms

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has denied claims of its officers carrying guns or any other firearms whether on patrol or any other official duties.

Corps Public Education Officer, Mr. Bisi Kazeem in a statement made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, urged the public to disregard any such information.

“FRSC wishes to inform the general public that personnel of the Commission have not started carrying guns or any other firearms whether on patrol or any other official duty.

“This information has become very pertinent following the image of an operative who was captured on camera carrying firearms in a position that suggests he was on official duty.

“The viral report should be disregarded in totality as it’s just but an old and recirculated image of an overzealous staff who posed with a rifle belonging to a sister agency’s staff in admiration and ignorance in 2018.

“The said staff has since been punished according to existing maintenance of discipline of the Corps

“The Acting Corps Marshal, Dauda Ali Biu while reacting to the image that is been recirculated has stated that officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps do not currently carry arms and advise members of the public should disregard the image been recirculated.

“The public is by this publication called to desist from believing such fake image as the Corps continues in committing itself to making the roads safer for all to use”.

