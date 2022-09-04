Staff to pass vote of no confidence on PSC chairman, demand his immediate resignation

As the indefinite strike embarked on by the Civilian Staff of the Police Service Commission (PSC) enters its second week, the striking workers at th weekend vowed to pass a vote of no confidence on the Chairman of the Commission, Alhaji Musilu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police (IGP)-led board and called for his immediate resignation for alleged ineptitude.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja on the update of the industrial action, the striking workers vowed to launch a massive protest anytime from now if Alhaji Smith refuses to quit and their demands not met by the Federal Government.

According to the workers, “anything short of this would leave us no choice but to use all lawful instruments available to us to vehemently pass a vote of no confidence on the M. K Smith led Board of the Police Service Commission

“We shall demand for his immediate resignation to pave way for a competent and law abiding citizen whose leadership would respect the letters and spirit of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

The workers began an indefinite strike last Monday over alleged breached of rules of engagement and the continued interference on the statutory roles of the the commission by the Nigeria Police Force amongst others.

They lamented that the last EndSARS protest during which hoodlums destroyed public and private properties was as a result of the ineptitude of the handlers of the commission.

Chairman of the Joint Union Congress of Police Service Commission, Comrade Adoyi Augustine Adoyi, told newsmen that it was very sad that no meaningful engagement had taken place since the strike began few days ago and that the workers would not return to work until the federal government addressed all the issues at stake once

According to the Adoyi, “a nation that has a body such as the Police Service Commission should have a better Police Force and a better Police/Civilian relationship than we have now. In fact, may I state here that as staff, we accept that the EndSARS protest several months ago that almost devastated the country is as a result of the ineptitude of the handlers of the commission to perform optimally.

“We as staff of the commission recognise our huge responsibility to shaping the Police Force into an organisation that Nigerians would be proud of. We have decided not to fail this great nation. Never again! That is why we are in this struggle.

“Today, as things stand, we observe with utmost dissatisfaction that our demands have not been addressed with any seriousness or sincerity and we have equally taken note that our agitations have not been given credence in its entirety.

“Sadly, the agitations of the staff have been summarised into a one – topic issue (police recruitment) thereby whipping up sentiments. It is this same narrative that has been sold to the press and is trending.

“The Chairman of the Commission swore an oath to protect the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commission. If he has found himself unable to carry out the functions he swore to, we would then advise that he resigns honourably.

“Despite the existence of good policies for the processes leading to the promotion of men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force, the Commission continues to abdicate its responsibilities resulting in complaints of sharp practices and lope-sided opportunities in the Nigeria Police Force which is supposed to be serviced by the Commission as a constitutional responsibility.

“The Commission must rise up to its responsibilities of ensuring merit–based promotion in the Nigeria Police Force to promote equity and fair play and prevent all the psychologically induced shenanigans of men and officers of the Nigeria Police Force which are adversely affecting the police force and the civil populace.

“It would interest you to note that of all government employees in Nigeria (including the armed forces and other paramilitary organisations), it is only the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force that do not sit for promotion examinations before they are promoted. This is a violation of the Public Service Rules and other extant rules that encourage merit-driven promotion and it must stop henceforth.

“As it is the case with the functions mentioned above, the Commission is indolent and negligent in applying its other functions like the posting of officers of the Nigeria Police Force, taking into account the Federal Character principles.

“A careful study of all 37 State Command Commissioners of Police and the FCT clearly shows this negligence of the principles of Federal Character.

“Today is the 5th day of our strike action. While we are on strike, we have continued to lobby Management to listen to the voice of reason and among other pressing needs, stand up immediately to defend the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by first and foremost issuing an unambiguous press statement immediately to refute the claim by the Nigeria Police Force that the commission has no power to undertake the recruitment of constables into the Nigeria Police Force.”