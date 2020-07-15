Badagry residents lament bad roads, multiple checkpoints, extortion

Residents of Badagry in Lagos State have lamented bad roads, multiple checkpoints and extortion in the Badagry area of the state.

They made it known to Tribune Online that they have been neglected in this regard as several protests, calls and pleas have been made to the state government to come to their aid with no success.

Residents complained bitterly as they have been struggling with the three challenges for years now without any help from the state government, saying that these have hampered their economic activities.

Speaking to a trader, Mrs Folashade Tolulope, she explained that the bad roads in the community are an impediment to her business success as customers from afar get scared when coming to the market.

She added that there is a prompt need for the state and Federal Government to work on the road.

While touching on multiple checkpoints, another resident of the community, Solomon Zosu, said it was highly devastating and discouraging seeing multiple checkpoints that culminate into extortion.

Zosu noted that although checkpoints are meant to safeguard of lives and property on the road, the ones in the Badagry area are unnecessary.

Another resident, Hunjo David explained that Morogbo-Agbara section of the Lagos-Badagry expressway is always blocked with vehicles finding it difficult to manoeuvre through several dilapidated portions of the highway.

Speaking with the lawmaker representing Badagry 1 at the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Setonji David, he explained that the multiple checkpoints are disheartening as more than 20 checkpoints are mounted within the short distance of Morogbo to Badagry.

The lawmaker described the situation as unfortunate causing pains in the hearts of the people of Badagry on a daily basis.

Meanwhile, the lawmaker appreciated the community for their patience in making their requests known.

As the representative, he assured that he will work towards making sure that the challenges of bad roads, multiple checkpoints and extortion are nipped in the bud for the betterment of the community.

“From Morogbo to Badagry, there are more than 20 checkpoints. What are they looking for? There is no economy that thrives under such an environment.

“It is very unfortunate and our people are complaining on a daily basis. It is as if we are under siege.

“We are not a police state. Interestingly, Badagry is a law-abiding environment. It is a very peaceful place, so why do we have so many security agencies on the road?

“I appreciate my people in the community who have not lost their patience in taking to violence in making their requests.”