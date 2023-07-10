Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday, expressed sadness over the auto accident that claimed the lives of no fewer than 14 persons at Agemowo axis along the Lagos-Badagry Expressway in Lagos on Sunday.

A commercial bus (Mazda) with registration number MUS 411 XU, carrying 19 passengers and coming from Lagos, collided with a truck with registration number AKM 926YQ, coming from Badagry on Sunday. The accident led to the death of about 14 people, while about nine persons sustained injuries.

Governor Sanwo-Olu, in a condolence message signed and issued on Monday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, sympathised with the immediate families of the victims of the accident and prayed that God would grant the families, friends, and associates of the accident victims fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of an auto accident that occurred at the Lagos-Badagry Expressway, which claimed the lives of some people, including a four-month-old baby. My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this difficult time.

“This is a very sober time for us as a government, and while we acknowledge God as the giver of life, the one who determines every man’s destiny, it saddens us when we experience incidents like this.

“The death of a loved one is usually very painful. On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I sympathise with the immediate families, friends, and associates of the victims of the auto accident. We prayed that God will grant them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” the governor said.