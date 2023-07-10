There was heavy traffic of vehicular along Sasaro, Igarra, and Ayetoro axis of the Auchi-Igarra- Ibillo Road in Akoko-Edo Local Government Area as road users and residents protested against the bad state of the road.

The protesters who, during the protest brandished placards with different inscription as “Sasaro, Igarra, Ibillo road is now a mirage”, “What are taxpayers money for” lamented that the failed portion of the road that connects Edo with Ondo state is a nightmare to them

They alleged that the poor nature of the road has made it possible for kidnappers to carry out heinous activities”, he said.

The protest was organized by a coalition of civil society groups, including the Igara Development Association (IDA), Okpaemri Descendants Union (ODU), Igarra Youth Movement (IYM), Okpameri Youths Association (OYA), and religious leaders.

Speaking on the issue, the paramount Ruler of the Igarra/Akuku Clan, HRH, Oba Adeche Saiki II, Otaru of Igarra, said that he is surprised over the delay in fixing the road by the Federal Government.

“I am surprised that for the past year, the contractor is still on the same spot. The job is not going well, it is a waste of time, and you can hardly travel from here (Igarra) to Benin without encountering troubles occasioned by bad spots.

“I want to appeal to the federal government that if it is finances that are holding back the work, they should please release money for them because we are suffering and finding it difficult to move from one place to another.”

Also speaking on the issue, Victor Arogunyo appealed to the Federal Government to release funds to contractors handling the road.

“We e are appealing to the federal government through the Controller of Works to the Ministry of Works in Abuja to please facilitate funds to the contractor handling the road so that the job can be done fast.

“Also, we are appealing to the Edo state government, yes, it is a federal government road, but the people who are living here are Governor Obaseki’s citizens and subjects.

“So we are appealing to Governor Godwin Obaseki through the Commissioner for Roads and Bridges, Hon Ethan Uzamere, to please reach out to all involved to fix this road because the economic activities of Akoko-Edo people have been disrupted and almost stopped”, he said

According to one of the protesters, identified as Alaba Lawani, ”we are not saying that the government should give us money, we are saying that they should fix our road, we are not asking for too much.

“We are not asking for the abominable, we are asking for what is ours within the purview of the law, the government should come and fix our roads, we are tired.”

To Elder Kamshire Moses, “We need the governor’s goodwill here, and we appeal to him to do something about the road.