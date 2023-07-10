About 1,147 out of 1,237 pilgrims from Ogun State who performed Hajj rites in Saudi Arabia have been airlifted back to Nigeria.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Chairman of the 2023 ad-hoc committee of the Ogun State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board, Dr Tajudeen Asaye.

Asaye noted that the pilgrims, who were airlifted in three batches, landed at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos.

He added that additional 90 pilgrims including members of the board still left in Mecca will be airlifted soon.

He further disclosed that one of the pilgrims, who was initially airlifted to Saudi Arabia, could not perform the Hajj exercise after being deported by the host country.

“The total number of Ogun pilgrims was 1,238. One pilgrim was deported, and 1,237 performed the Hajj rites.

“As at now, 1,147 pilgrims are presently in Nigeria but 90 pilgrims inclusive of Amir -lHajj, the chairman and some members of the Ad-hoc board committee, the executive secretary and the carrier officers of Ogun State Pilgrims Welfare Board are still in Mecca,” he said.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE