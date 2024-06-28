As part of his efforts to improve the standard of education in Ibadanland, the Baàmẹ̀kọ́ of Ibadanland, Chief Saheed Oladele has sponsored the 2024 Ibadan Inter-Local Government Schools’ Quiz, Spelling Bee and Essay Competitions.

Oladele, who is also CCII’s Grand Ambassador of Ibadan Culture, is the Chief Executive Officer of Erudite Millennium Ltd, a co-educational institution, which has its headquarters in Ibadan.

Recall that the immediate past Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Mahood Olalekan Balogun last year installed Chief Saheed Oladele as the first Baàmẹ̀kọ́ of Ibadanland after his school, Erudite Millennium Ltd set a world record in Cambridge A Level examination in August 2023.

Our correspondent reports that the competitions were organised by the Central Council of Ibadan Indigenes (CCII).

The event, held at Ibadan House located at Oke Aremo, was organised by CCII as parts of 2024 Ibadan Cultural Festival Week.

The event, which was held on Friday, was attended by Oladele who is the Chairman of Erudite Millennium, a co-educational institution in Ibadan.

Other personalities at the event included the Ashipa Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Abiodun Kola-Daisi, CCII President General, Chief Adeniyi Ajewole.

Oladele while speaking said that he is not Baàmẹ̀kọ́ of Ibadanland for nothing but for actions geared towards improving the educational system of Ibadanland, Oyo State and Nigeria at large.

He commended the leadership of CCII for organising the beautiful programme.

Oladele said “the programme was very interesting during. I was the one that presented the awards to the winners in the primary school category and the children were amazing. I never expected that we could have such talents from public schools in Ibadan. They really made me proud and other people at the event. Ibadan people are really amazing”.

